France reports 1st confirmed Ebola case on its territory

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the patient is a doctor who returned from a mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"The Ministry of Health, Families, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities confirms today the identification of a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on national territory. The patient, returning from a humanitarian mission in one of the areas of virus circulation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was immediately taken care of in a specialized facility and is in a stable condition," a statement on X reads.

#Communiqué | Ebola : identification d’un 1er cas chez un médecin humanitaire de retour de mission en République démocratique du Congo (RDC)



Le ministère de la Santé, des Familles, de l’Autonomie et des Personnes handicapées confirme ce jour l’identification d’un premier cas… pic.twitter.com/OL3ILA0MCp — Ministère de la Santé (@Sante_Gouv) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo has increased ‌to 1,094, ⁠including 277 ‌deaths, ⁠according to WAM .