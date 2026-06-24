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    France reports 1st confirmed Ebola case on its territory

    15:24, 24 June 2026

    France has identified its first confirmed case of Ebola virus on its territory, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    France reports 1st confirmed Ebola case on its territory
    Photo credit: Freepik

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the patient is a doctor who returned from a mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

    "The Ministry of Health, Families, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities confirms today the identification of a first positive case of Ebola virus disease on national territory. The patient, returning from a humanitarian mission in one of the areas of virus circulation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was immediately taken care of in a specialized facility and is in a stable condition," a statement on X reads.

    Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo has increased ‌to 1,094, ⁠including 277 ‌deaths, ⁠according to WAM 

    World News Ebola Healthcare Africa France EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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