Kazakhstan expands conservation efforts, 8 more Przewalski’s Horses to arrive

On June 1, four Przewalski’s horses from Prague Zoo will arrive on a CASA military aircraft of the Czech Army, landing in Kostanay at 7:00 a.m. before being transported 550 km to the reintroduction center, director of the Kazakh Biodiversity Conservation Association Vera Voronova said.

On June 5, four mares from Berlin Tierpark will arrive on a separate flight.

She added horses brought last year are still adapting to their natural environment.

Some mares will remain in enclosures to form new groups with the incoming male horses. Others are being prepared for release into the Altyn Dala Reserve.

The project involves Prague Zoo, Kazakhstan Association for Biodiversity Conservation, Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of Kazakhstan, Berlin Tierpark, Frankfurt Zoological Society, and the Czech Air Forces.

The reintroduction project successfully started in Kazakhstan with the first horses arriving in June 2024 and the second in June 2025.

The goal of the project is to establish a stable population of Przewalski’s horses in their historic homeland.