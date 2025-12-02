Five deaf athletes die in Almaty-Bishkek highway accident

“My father’s best friends, who were returning from Bishkek after participating in a football tournament for deaf veterans, got into a tragic accident in which five deaf veterans died at the scene. According to reports, a heavily loaded Kamaz truck traveling at very high speed crashed into their Honda Odyssey. I have known all of them personally since childhood - they were my father’s closest friends,” Shakuov says.

The victims are:

Assyl Ibraimov – football coach for deaf athletes;

Dmitry Mochalskiy - Deaflympics chess champion, European chess champion among deaf athletes;

Saken Smagulov – football veteran among the deaf, member of the National Deaf Football team;

Sergey Volkovinskiy - football veteran among the deaf, member of the National Deaf Football Team;

Serik Moldashev - football veteran among the deaf, member of the National Deaf Football Team;

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that seven people were killed after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway.