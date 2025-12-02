EN
    7 killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway

    09:50, 2 December 2025

    Seven people are dead after a crash involving a minivan and a car-trailer on Almaty-Bishkek highway, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    7 killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway
    Photo credit: Canva

    A video is being circulated on social media, showing footage of the fatal road collision.

    The police department of Almaty region said a criminal investigation into the accident, that occurred at the 129thkilometer of the highway.

    According to preliminary data, a driver of a Honda Odissei vehicle crashed into a trailer of a moving HOWO truck. As a result of the accident, six passengers and a driver of the Honda Odissei vehicle were killed from injuries they sustained in the crash, said the department.

    Presently, a pre-trial investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident is underway.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported six people had been confirmed dead following a road accident at the 65th km of Almaty–Bishkek highway. 

