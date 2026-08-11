Five climbers missing since November found dead on Nepal’s Yalung Ri

The bodies were found at an altitude of 5,400 meters (17,717 feet) in the Rolwaling region, according to Dreamers Destination Treks and Expedition.

The climbers, three foreigners and two Nepalis, went missing last November after an avalanche struck their group. Two other team members were previously found dead, while five were rescued alive.

The deceased were identified as Marco Di Marcello of Canada, Markus Kirchler of Italy, Jakob Schreiber of Germany, and Nepalis Padam Tamang and Mere Karki.

Phurba Tenjing Sherpa, a rescuer and chief operating officer of Dreamers’ Dream Expedition, said that the bodies of the foreign climbers will be handed over to their families after autopsies are completed in Kathmandu.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four climbers were found dead in the Broad Peak avalanche in Pakistan, with six still missing.