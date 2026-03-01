Fish production declines in Tajikistan

The total fish catch across the country reached 388.5 tons, including 231.4 tons in Khatlon region, 62.6 tons in Sughd region, 88.3 tons in Vahdat, and others.

By species, the main catches were silver carp up to 59.4 tons, common carp — 44.9 tons, trout — 94.8 tons, grass carp — 35.2 tons, pike perch — 0.5 tons and other species up to 153.7 tons.

