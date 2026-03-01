Fish production declines in Tajikistan
01:26, 10 March 2026
The volume of aquaculture products in Tajikistan amounted to 14.3 million somoni in January 2026, a 19.3% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the Agency for Statistics of Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The total fish catch across the country reached 388.5 tons, including 231.4 tons in Khatlon region, 62.6 tons in Sughd region, 88.3 tons in Vahdat, and others.
By species, the main catches were silver carp up to 59.4 tons, common carp — 44.9 tons, trout — 94.8 tons, grass carp — 35.2 tons, pike perch — 0.5 tons and other species up to 153.7 tons.
