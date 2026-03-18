First winners named at Kazakhstan Speed Skating Championship

The medals for the 500m and 1500m distances have been awarded on the first day.

In the men’s 500m race, Artur Galiyev (Astana) finished first, Yevgeniy Koshkin (Almaty) came second, and Altai Zhardembekuly (Astana) placed third.

In the women’s 500m distance, Kristina Silayeva (Astana) claimed gold, while Kristina Shumekova (North Kazakhstan region) secured silver, and Arina Ilyashenko (Pavlodar region) won bronze.

Nuraly Akzhol (Astana) finished first, Roman Binazarov (Kostanay region) came second, and Alexandr Klenko (Kostanay region) secured the third place in the men’s 1500m race.

Arina Ilyashenko (Pavlodar region) came first, Mariya Degen (Kostanay region) finished second, and Anastasia Belovodova (Abay region) achieved third place in the women’s 1500m distance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s speed skater had claimed bronze at the 2026 World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.