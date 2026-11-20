The CSI-W LF Astana 2026 competition is being held at the Argymak Equestrian Complex, bringing together riders from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia to compete for qualification spots in the FEI Jumping World Cup Final.

The opening day featured two events, with obstacles set at 125 cm and 145 cm.

In the first event, which featured 23 combinations, Uzbekistan’s Alisherjon Erkinov riding Cool Dancer took first place with a fault-free round in 59.34 seconds. His compatriot Azam Tolibbayev on Lady finished second in 59.87 seconds, while Kyrgyzstan’s Rinat Galimov on Kira Van De Laren Z placed third in 60.10 seconds.

Kazakhstan’s Raisa Sokolenko on Uran-Nad Wigrami finished fourth in 60.11 seconds, also completing a clear round. Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Kurbanov on Santos Hippica took fifth place.

“We prepared for this competition for a long time. This is my second visit to Kazakhstan, but my first victory. I am very happy. The course was not particularly challenging at our pace and was very comfortable to ride,” Erkinov said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The second event, featuring 11 combinations on a 145-cm course, was won by Russia’s Daria Samokhina on Chas Pik in 70.99 seconds. Kurbanov finished second on Santos Hippica in 71.74 seconds, followed by Sokolenko on Uran-Nad Wigrami in 71.89 seconds. Oleg Sokolenko on Cinderella placed fourth in 73.99 seconds.

“I am happy that my country’s national anthem was played. We made a good start to the competition. My horse arrived late, so we had little time to train. I was worried about that, but everything went well. My horse is an experienced partner and helped me. I am very grateful. We will do our best to qualify for the Grand Final,” Samokhina said.

Competition course designer Murat Batur said the courses would become more technically demanding in the coming days. The opening-day courses were relatively straightforward, allowing the horses to adapt to the indoor arena.

“Starting tomorrow, the technical difficulty of the distances between obstacles will play a decisive role. We will have several straight lines with varying distances, which will pose a serious challenge for the riders,” he said.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for November 20 at 3:00 p.m., followed by the CENTER CREDIT BANK CUP event, featuring 150-cm obstacles, at 3:30 p.m.

The competition will continue through November 22, with free admission for spectators.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had submitted a bid to host an Olympic show jumping qualifying tournament.