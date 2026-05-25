First teaser for VI World Nomad Games released
07:37, 25 May 2026
The Secretariat for the VI World Nomad Games has released the first teaser video ahead of the VI World Nomad Games, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The Games will take place between August 31 and September 6, 2026, in Kyrgyzstan.
The teaser celebrates nomadic civilization, national heritage, and the scale of this global ethnocultural competition.
Kabar News Agency will serve as the official international information partner.
The Games’ coverage will be provided in multiple languages to promote the heritage of the world’s nomadic peoples.
As written before, Bishkek set to launch a 100-day countdown to the VI World Nomad Games.