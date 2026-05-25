First teaser for VI World Nomad Games released

The Games will take place between August 31 and September 6, 2026, in Kyrgyzstan.

The teaser celebrates nomadic civilization, national heritage, and the scale of this global ethnocultural competition.

Kabar News Agency will serve as the official international information partner.

The Games’ coverage will be provided in multiple languages to promote the heritage of the world’s nomadic peoples.

As written before, Bishkek set to launch a 100-day countdown to the VI World Nomad Games.