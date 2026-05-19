Bishkek to launch 100-day countdown to VI World Nomad Games

The symbolic milestone of 100 Days to the Games marks the approaching start of one of the world’s largest international ethnocultural and sporting events.

The launch ceremony will feature a vibrant concert program, demonstrations of traditional sports, partner and thematic zones, and the distribution of souvenirs of the 6th World Nomad Games for residents and guests of the capital.

Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, government agencies, the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games, project partners, volunteers, and citizens of Bishkek will attend the event.

First held in 2014 at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the World Nomad Games were created to preserve, develop, and popularize ethnic sports and the traditional culture of nomadic peoples. Kyrgyzstan is both the author of the concept and the initiator of the Games.

The VI World Nomad Games will take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening ceremony will be held on August 31 at Bishkek Arena, coinciding with Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day, while the main sporting and cultural events will unfold in the Issyk-Kul region.

More than 3,000 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to participate. The program includes 43 ethnosports, alongside cultural and scientific events. The official slogan of the Games is: “Unity of Strength! Unity of Spirit!”

Earlier, it was reported that the World Nomad Games Secretariat had released the first photo teaser, launching the thematic series "Heritage Starts Here,