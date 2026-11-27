How the drug reaches the brain

The researchers chose doxorubicin, a chemotherapy drug. When injected into a vein, only a small fraction reaches the brain. Cells lining the brain’s blood vessels form a protective filter called the blood-brain barrier. It limits which substances can pass from the bloodstream into brain tissue.

The team developed BrainBots, drug-carrying capsules about 250 nanometers across. After injecting the capsules, researchers directed near-infrared light through each mouse’s skull. The light set the capsules in motion, helping them reach the blood vessel walls. Cells lining the vessels took up the capsules and carried them into brain tissue. There, the capsules gradually released doxorubicin. The researchers found no signs of damage to the barrier.

What the MRI scans showed

To test the role of light, researchers gave one group nanorobots without activating them. Other groups received light-activated capsules, doxorubicin alone or a drug-free solution. Each mouse received four injections. The team tracked tumor growth with MRI scans every three days.

By day 12, doxorubicin alone and capsules without light activation produced similar results. In both groups, tumors reached about 3.8 times their starting volume. With light-activated nanorobots, tumors reached 1.9 times their starting volume. Without the drug, they reached 6.8 times their starting volume. The team measured tumors in four mice per group.

Tissue samples showed more dying cancer cells in tumors treated with light-activated nanorobots. The team also tracked survival in five groups of six mice each. Mice that received the light-activated, drug-carrying nanorobots lived the longest.

How the mice tolerated treatment

Mice given high-dose doxorubicin alone lost about 9% of their body weight over 15 days. Blood tests showed signs of liver damage. Tissue samples also revealed damage to the heart and lungs. Mice given light-activated capsules showed milder damage or none at all.

One question is how to activate the capsules deeper inside the brain. In mice, near-infrared light passed through the skull and activated the nanorobots. For use in humans, researchers must determine how to safely deliver light to greater depths. The team also plans to track how long particles remain in the brain after repeated injections. Researchers have yet to establish whether the treatment is safe and effective in humans.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that doctors in Kazakhstan use artificial intelligence to detect early signs of breast and lung cancer.