First rabbits, now squirrels: Bizarre wildlife growths explained by experts

The animals are affected by squirrel fibromatosis, often called squirrel pox, caused by squirrel fibroma virus, a poxvirus in the genus Leporipoxvirus. The disease produces firm, hairless nodules that can darken, scab or ulcerate; severe cases can hinder vision or feeding and increase predation risk.

Transmission occurs mainly through biting insects such as mosquitoes and fleas, and direct contact can also spread the virus. Wildlife experts note that crowding at backyard feeders can amplify transmission, so residents should avoid handling affected squirrels and reduce attractants where possible.

“In severe cases, the growths can interfere with the squirrel’s ability to see, eat or move and can lead to starvation or increased risk of predation. Eliminating sources of standing water where mosquito vectors breed can help reduce the chance of transmission in the wild,” the officials add.

In many cases, lesions regress and the animal recovers. It is also important to note that the condition poses no danger to people or common pets, and most animals recover without treatment.

Earlier, Kazinform reported on sightings of “zombie rabbits” in Colorado with horn-like growths.