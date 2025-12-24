First meteor shower of 2026 to dazzle with flashes every minute

"The peak of the Quadrantids new year meteor show will be observed at night from January 3 to 4. Up to 120 meteors per hour are expected. This equals 1-2 meteors per minutes in clear skies," the planetarium said.

The Quadrantid meteor shower will be visible from December 28 to January 12, reaching its peak in the early days of January. This spectacular starfall is named after the now-defunct Quadrans Muralis constellation. The departing area of meteor flashes or the radiant is under the Plough in the Bootes constellation.

