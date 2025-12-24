BlueBird Block 2 satellite successfully launched on India’s LVM3

The LVM3 M6 mission lifted off at 8:55 am local time from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the three stage LVM3 rocket placed the BlueBird Block 2 satellite of US based AST SpaceMobile into Low Earth Orbit.

Photo credit: ISRO's official X account

The mission marked the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 launch vehicle, which has previously carried flagship missions such as Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan 3 and multiple OneWeb satellite launches. ISRO said the BlueBird Block 2 spacecraft, weighing about 6,100 kilograms, is the heaviest payload ever launched by LVM3 from Indian soil and the largest commercial communications satellite deployed in Low Earth Orbit.

The satellite is designed to provide space based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile phones, supporting 4G and 5G voice, data and video services without the need for special ground equipment, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Photo credit: ISRO's official X account

Political leaders across party lines welcomed the launch. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the mission “once again introduced India’s scientific capability and skill to the world.” Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia said the launch showed India’s growing contribution to global space and communication technologies.

Congress leader Jitu Patwari also praised the achievement, saying such missions highlight India’s technical strength and inspire young scientists.

