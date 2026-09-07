First Kazakh athletes arrive in Japan for 2026 Asian Games

Athletes traveled via South Korea before reaching Japan.

Adelina Zems and Yasmina Toksanbayeva show their temporary accommodation in Okayama, a city not directly linked to the Games venues, on their official Instagram accounts.

Rooms are compact but equipped with essentials including a bed, TV, desk, and a small bathroom.

The team arrived early to adapt to Japan’s hot and humid climate with mercury reading 31°C and high humidity.

Unlike traditional Olympic villages, the 2026 Asian Games will not have a single athletes’ village.

Some 4,000 athletes will be housed on a special cruise ship, while others will stay in hotels across Aichi Prefecture and nearby cities.

The main athletics events will take place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

The stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies.

Earlier it was reported, Kazakhstan plans to compete in 35 sports and win 99 medals of various distinctions.