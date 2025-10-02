First in Central Asia: Samruk-Kazyna introduces AI-based Digital Board Member with voting rights

According to the holding's press service, AI-based SKAI neural network is the region’s first digital independent member of the Board of Directors with voting rights.

The presentation took place in Astana as part of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum.

SKAI is expected to serve as a new tool for enhancing transparency and quality of the corporate governance proces. The neural network analyzes internal and external regulatory documents, decisions of the Board of Directors since 2008, and other materials accumulated since the Fund was founded. This will enable the Board to produce more informed and well-founded decisions.

Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna

Special attention is paid to security: SKAI operates within a closed-loop environment on Kazakhstan's second supercomputer Al Farabium, developed by Kazakhtelecom, the holding's subsidiary company.

Thus, information remains within the country, while high computational power ensures reliable and fast analysis. The system is based on the Kazakh language model Alem LLM

“Setting of an AI-based neural network in the Board of Directors is a quantum leap: technology and people are starting to make decisions together, and digitalization goes beyond processes and becomes part of the management philosophy," Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said.

SKAI is expected to be applied at the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fund. The introduction of SKAI is a part of the Fund’s long-term strategy for digitalization and management transformation, the holding highlights.

