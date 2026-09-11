First-ever Tashkent-Mauritius direct flights set to launch

Before the flights launch, representatives from Uzbekistan and Mauritius’s tourism industries held an open bilateral dialogue at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Tashkent.

The event was organized by Uzbekistan’s Prestige Travel company in collaboration with the Tourism Committee. It brought together representatives from leading tourism companies and hotel brands from Mauritius, as well as Uzbekistan tour operators.

The parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation, opportunities to implement joint projects, and to create new tourism products.

The introduction of direct air service is anticipated to boost tourism interactions and reinforce Tashkent’s status as a transit hub for travelers from Central Asia and CIS nations. Eventually, residents of Kazakhstan, Russia, and other neighboring countries will find Tashkent a practical transit option for journeys to Mauritius.

Earlier, it was reported that the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways launched regular flights on the Abu Dhabi–Tashkent–Abu Dhabi route starting August 10.