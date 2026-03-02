First-ever FIE Épée World Cup stage to be held in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s men’s team will feature leading national épée fencers Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmir Alimzhanov, Yerlik Sertay, Kirill Prokhodov, and Vadim Sharlaimov. In total, up to 30 Kazakh athletes are expected to compete in each discipline, across both the men’s and women’s events.

According to men’s national team leader Ruslan Kurbanov, hosting a World Cup stage in Kazakhstan is of special importance for both the athletes and the fans.

“Previously, such tournaments were always held far from us — in countries like Italy, France, and Hungary, traditional powerhouses where the world’s fencing elite gathers. Today, we are hosting one of the key stages of the World Cup on home soil. It is a special sense of pride for our country and for the journey Kazakh fencing has taken,” said Ruslan Kurbanov.

Hosting the World Cup stage in Astana reaffirms Kazakhstan’s international reputation as a reliable venue for major sporting events and strengthens the country’s standing within the global sports community.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has claimed four gold medals at the Strandja 2026 international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.