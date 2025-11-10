First Deputy PMs of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss economic cooperation

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was given to developing industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects in key sectors, including automotive manufacturing, railway engineering, and metallurgy.

Roman Sklyar emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the Russian Federation, aimed at strengthening industrial ties, enhancing the technological level of enterprises, and creating new opportunities for businesses of both countries.

Both sides expressed their readiness to continue active collaboration in developing partnership relations and advancing joint industrial initiatives.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.