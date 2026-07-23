First data exchange platforms registered in Kazakhstan

The Head of the National Statistics Bureau, Maksat Turlubayev, announced this on Thursday at the Data Economy Conference, which is dedicated to the Digital Code implementation.

According to him, the first registered platforms include MedHub, Astana Data Exchange (ADX), and Kompra.

MedHub is designed for the secure exchange and use of anonymized medical data in research, analytics, and the development of digital healthcare solutions.

Astana Data Exchange enables the listing, search, exchange, and commercialization of digital data products. Kompra, in turn, uses such products for checking contractors, assessing risks, and managerial decision-making.

"The first registered platforms confirm that the Digital Code provisions are already put into practice. The first elements of a national data market have been created, paving the way for developing the digital economy, expanding the use of data as a strategic asset, and integrating new AI-based services," Turlubayev said.

As he explained, the platforms may begin operations on a notification basis. An owner submits a notification through the electronic licensing system. This reduces administrative barriers, while the authorized body carries out subsequent monitoring of compliance with the legislation.

Data security requirements are also in place. Platform owners must comply with personal data legislation and cybersecurity requirements, ensure the legality of transactions, and inform participants of the rules.

It is worth noting that digital data products must be processed and structured, meet quality standards, and not contain personal data that could identify individuals.

Maksat Turlubayev said developing such platforms will enable businesses to legally use and commercialize digital data products, create new services based on them, and help the government accelerate AI adoption and improve the efficiency of digital services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the digital tenge will be used in government procurement starting in August, with plans to scale it up to over 100 projects by year-end.