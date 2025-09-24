First container-based boxpark in Kazakhstan to open in Almaty

The 2,700-square-meter complex, located at the intersection of Tole Bi and Rozybakiev streets, brings together shops, cafés, sports studios, offices, and leisure spaces. It also offers green alleys, playgrounds, and an open-air amphitheater for cultural activities.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The box park consists of 17 retail and office modules and is part of a broader program to develop urban infrastructure for business. According to experts, this format stands out for its eco-friendliness, fast construction, and modern approach to space design.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The project was implemented by a subsidiary of the Social Entrepreneurial Corporation 'Almaty'. Financing of 500 million tenge was provided under the Almaty Business – 2025 program, at 6% per annum for up to seven years.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The complex is expected to generate around 30 million tenge in annual tax revenues for the city budget.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

