First container-based boxpark in Kazakhstan to open in Almaty
Almaty is set to open Kazakhstan’s first box park, a leisure complex made from shipping containers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 2,700-square-meter complex, located at the intersection of Tole Bi and Rozybakiev streets, brings together shops, cafés, sports studios, offices, and leisure spaces. It also offers green alleys, playgrounds, and an open-air amphitheater for cultural activities.
The box park consists of 17 retail and office modules and is part of a broader program to develop urban infrastructure for business. According to experts, this format stands out for its eco-friendliness, fast construction, and modern approach to space design.
The project was implemented by a subsidiary of the Social Entrepreneurial Corporation 'Almaty'. Financing of 500 million tenge was provided under the Almaty Business – 2025 program, at 6% per annum for up to seven years.
The complex is expected to generate around 30 million tenge in annual tax revenues for the city budget.
As reported earlier, a reconstruction of the Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region has wrapped up.