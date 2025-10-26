First Central Asian Research and Innovation Center in early learning established in Uzbekistan

The Ministry of Preschool and School Education of Uzbekistan, UNICEF, and Fondazione Reggio Children signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Regional Research and Innovation Center in Early Learning. It is the first of its kind in Central Asia.

“Establishing a Regional Research and Innovation Centre in Early Learning is a logical continuation of our reforms aimed at ensuring that every child receives high-quality, child-centred education from the earliest years. Our partnership with UNICEF and Fondazione Reggio Children will enable us to systematically strengthen teachers’ professional development, advance research, and scale evidence-based practices – particularly in inclusion, learning through play, and social-emotional development. We are confident that this initiative will become a regional platform for knowledge exchange and deliver tangible, measurable results in Uzbekistan and beyond”, said Ms. Lola Berdieva, Director of the Department for Coordination of the Preschool Education System.

The new center will prioritize innovation in teacher professional development, promote education research and high-quality child-centered learning, and strengthen critical thinking, creativity, and socio-emotional skills from the earliest years of a child’s life.

The center will also foster an exchange of international expertise, research, and best practices, supporting the country’s ongoing education reforms and global commitments to inclusive early learning.

“Through the strategic partnership between UNICEF, Fondazione Reggio Emilia, and the Government of Uzbekistan, we see the opportunity to further improve the quality of preschool education in Uzbekistan and share at the regional level the experience of Uzbekistan in advancing quality and inclusive preschool education”, said Ms. Regina Maria Castillo, UNICEF Representative in Uzbekistan.

As a regional hub, the Center will collaborate closely with public and private preschools across Central Asia interested in adopting the Reggio Emilia quality approach, a global standard in inquiry-based, child-led early education.

“The creation of the Center for Education Research and Innovation of Fondazione Reggio Children represents an important step to develop quality early education for children, and the possibility for Reggio Emilia to meet the sensitivity and competence of the Uzbek education system, so committed in improving preschool education. We are very thankful to UNICEF for having created this opportunity, and we are ready to walk together in the near future. We believe this is a major step for quality education in Uzbekistan and in the Region”, said Mr. Cristian Fabbi, Director General of Fondazione Reggio Children.

The Regional Center will introduce new child-centered approaches based on exploration, creativity, and social-emotional learning, including a new focus on research in areas such as learning through play, introducing climate change, and socio-emotional learning.

According to UNICEF Uzbekistan, by connecting Uzbekistan with other innovation centers across the globe, the initiative will advance international research and develop learning activities that will influence 174,000 preschool personnel, contributing to better early learning for 2.4 million children in Uzbekistan and beyond.

As reported previously, the ADB had approved a $100 million loan to strengthen STEM education in Uzbekistan.