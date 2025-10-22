ADB approves $100mln loan to strengthen STEM education in Uzbekistan

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in Secondary Education Project aims to equip Uzbekistan’s youth with modern, innovation-driven skills essential for sustainable and inclusive growth—enabling the country to achieve its goal of attaining upper middle-income status by 2030.

This project reflects Uzbekistan’s commitment to investing in human capital and empowering its youth, said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya. “By strengthening STEM education, Uzbekistan is laying the foundation for a more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive future.”

The project will upgrade learning environments in 200 secondary schools across Uzbekistan, transforming them into resource centers for neighboring schools. These upgrades include modern laboratories, information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, solar energy systems, and inclusive facilities for students with disabilities. The initiative will also deliver nationwide teacher training in six STEM subjects and promote interdisciplinary STEM learning using educational technology. To encourage girls to pursue STEM careers, the project features targeted advocacy campaigns and tailored career counseling initiatives.

The project supports Uzbekistan’s Development Strategy for 2022–2026 and aligns with ADB’s Strategy 2030 priorities, including digital transformation, gender equality, and climate resilience. It complements ADB’s broader education and human capital development initiatives in the country, including future investments in vocational education for the green economy.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the partnership between ADB and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Since the Republic of Uzbekistan joined ADB in 1995, the bank has committed public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $14.6 billion to the country.

