First Ban Mo engineering training center set to open in Kazakhstan

The Ban Mo Workshop project will also involve the Scientific and Technical Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and one of Kazakhstan’s Chinese-Kazakh automotive manufacturers.

According to Satbayev University, the initiative is aimed at strengthening the practical training of engineering professionals in Kazakhstan and introducing modern educational models that meet the needs of the real economy.

“It's important for us that future engineers work with modern equipment, take part in technology projects and gain industrial experience while they are still studying. The Ban Mo Workshop will allow us to tailor student training to the technologies and real-world challenges of our industrial partners,” said Sapar Shalabayev, vice-rector at Satbayev University.

At the Ban Mo Workshop, students will be able to apply their academic knowledge in practical settings, master modern industrial technologies and gain experience based on China’s vocational and technical training system.

The university expects the hands-on approach to help develop engineering professionals with skills that are in demand across Kazakhstan’s industrial sector.

The next stage of the initiative will involve developing a detailed roadmap and moving toward the practical implementation of the project.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan showcased its literary heritage in Guangzhou.