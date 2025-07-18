Firefighters battle large fire at market building in Astana
Firefighters said they have localized a fire, which broke out at the three-storey market building on Alash highway in Baikonyr district, capital Astana, early morning, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
Firefighters said a command post was set up at the scene, with water capabilities in place to fight a major fire.
100 firefighters and 60 fire engines of the Emergency Situations Department, local executive authority were sent to the site.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said a spread of the fire was due to a failure to immediately report of the incident, causing a partial collapse of interfloor ceiling in the building. There was also a threat of spread of the fire to the adjacent Orda Market building through a walkway.
Firefighting crews are also contending with the high combustible load, which complicates fire suppression efforts.
Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The area of the fire is yet to be determined. There have been no reports of victims and injuries, said Kanat Altynbekov, deputy head of Astana’s Emergency Situations Department.
