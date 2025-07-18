Firefighters battle large fire at market building in Astana

Firefighters said a command post was set up at the scene, with water capabilities in place to fight a major fire.

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

100 firefighters and 60 fire engines of the Emergency Situations Department, local executive authority were sent to the site.

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

The Emergency Situations Ministry said a spread of the fire was due to a failure to immediately report of the incident, causing a partial collapse of interfloor ceiling in the building. There was also a threat of spread of the fire to the adjacent Orda Market building through a walkway.

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

Photo credit: Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry

Firefighting crews are also contending with the high combustible load, which complicates fire suppression efforts.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing. The area of the fire is yet to be determined. There have been no reports of victims and injuries, said Kanat Altynbekov, deputy head of Astana’s Emergency Situations Department.

