Firefighters battle growing 1,200-hectare blaze near New Zealand’s Queenstown

The wildfire, which broke out on Tuesday near Walter Peak Station on the shores of Lake Wakatipu in the South Island, remained neither contained nor under control when firefighting efforts were paused overnight, according to local media reports.

Operations resumed on Wednesday morning, with ground crews and helicopters deployed to battle the blaze. Firefighters face challenging conditions in the McKinlays Creek area, where steep terrain channels wind and flames uphill, hindering access.

Authorities are prioritizing the protection of Walter Peak Station’s homestead and livestock, while residents affected by smoke have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

It was earlier reported, wildfire in Kazakhstan’s Bayanaul National Park burned 480 hectares.