Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages

The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.

The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.

Previously it was reported that Kazakhstan's Semey Ormany forestry plans to install early fire detection system.