EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages

    18:52, 28 April 2025

    A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response, Yonhap reported.

    South Korea
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.

    The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.

    No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.

    Previously it was reported that Kazakhstan's Semey Ormany forestry plans to install early fire detection system.

    Wildfires South Korea World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All