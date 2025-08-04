EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Fire breaks out on fireworks barge at Yokohama festival near Tokyo

    20:10, 4 August 2025

    A fire broke out on a fireworks launch barge during a festival in Yokohama near Tokyo on Monday night, prompting spectators to call emergency services after seeing smoke, Kyodo reports. 

    Fire breaks out on fireworks barge at Yokohama festival near Tokyo
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    One of the barges used to launch fireworks caught fire and five workers on board were rescued after jumping into the sea, according to the coast guard. One was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The fire also spread to another barge, but it was without any people.

    Local police said the event organizer reported a malfunction in the fireworks launch system, which went out of control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

    The event's website said around 20,000 fireworks were scheduled to be launched over a 25-minute span from 7:30 p.m. The organizing committee apologized for the incident, pledging a thorough investigation into its cause.

    Earlier, it was reported a 200-square-meter workshop caught fire in Almaty. 

    World News Japan Fires Incidents Fireworks
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All