Fire breaks out at petrochemical plant in Atyrau

The Atyrau Region Emergency Department said the polymer material, which contained traces of triethylaluminium, was stored in bulk bags.

The material formed during equipment cleaning as part of scheduled maintenance and repair work at the plant. The fire was promptly extinguished.

"At 1:50 p.m. local time (0850 GMT) on September 24, 2026, smoke was detected from polypropylene powder stored in bulk bags. The situation was quickly brought under control and fully resolved by 2:00 p.m.," the plant's press service said. "No injuries were reported. Equipment and property were not damaged. There is no threat to staff or operations. The situation is under the control of the plant's specialists."

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that nine Kazakh servicemen had been confirmed dead following an incident during naval drills in the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region.