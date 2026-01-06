Fire breaks out at major dairy plant in northern Iran

Field observations indicated the blaze was significant. Local sources say the fire started at around 4 p.m. local time on Monday and was still burning, with reports suggesting it was spreading.

Emergency and firefighting teams were deployed to the site within minutes of the incident, and the number of rescue vehicles has been increasing, according to local accounts.

Kalleh Dairy is the largest food production facility in Mazandaran Province and one of Iran’s largest dairy producers, employing over 2,000 workers.

Earlier, it was reported that severe weather, including floods, heavy snowfall, and blizzards across Iran, killed at least nine people and injured 15 others.