    Fire breaks out at major dairy plant in northern Iran

    10:26, 6 January 2026

    A fire broke out at the Kalleh dairy production complex in the city of Amol in northern Iran, disrupting operations and sending a thick column of smoke over the city, IRNA reported.

    Fire breaks out at major dairy plant in northern Iran
    Photo credit: IRNA

    Field observations indicated the blaze was significant. Local sources say the fire started at around 4 p.m. local time on Monday and was still burning, with reports suggesting it was spreading.

    Emergency and firefighting teams were deployed to the site within minutes of the incident, and the number of rescue vehicles has been increasing, according to local accounts.

    Kalleh Dairy is the largest food production facility in Mazandaran Province and one of Iran’s largest dairy producers, employing over 2,000 workers.

    Earlier, it was reported that severe weather, including floods, heavy snowfall, and blizzards across Iran, killed at least nine people and injured 15 others.

