The blaze began at 23:05 local time in a unit that produces motor gasoline. Emergency services reported several small explosions, likely caused by a fault in a pipeline or valve, which triggered the fire.

An oil refinery is engulfed in flames after an explosion in Victoria on Wednesday morning.



Viva Energy in Corio, near Geelong, is one of Australia’s last two oil refineries, and the blaze which engulfed it comes amid a global fuel crisis.



The refinery supplies over 50 per cent… pic.twitter.com/ovPkuIGO73 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) April 15, 2026

Flames spread across an area of about 30 by 30 meters, involving highly flammable hydrocarbons. Around 100 workers were on site at the time and were safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities advised residents in nearby areas to stay indoors and keep windows closed due to heavy smoke. Air quality was later assessed as safe, and the threat level was reduced.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene, and the fire was initially not under control, though it remained contained within the affected unit. Emergency crews continued working for several hours before bringing the blaze under control by midday on April 16. Investigations point to a technical failure as the likely cause.

The refinery plays a critical role in the country’s fuel supply, accounting for more than half of Victoria’s fuel consumption and about 10% nationwide, with a capacity of up to 120,000 barrels per day.

While diesel and aviation fuel production has continued at reduced levels, the impact on gasoline output remains uncertain.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australia halved fuel tax and offered free public transport as prices surge.