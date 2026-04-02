Australia moves to slash gambling ads and protect children

Key changes include capping television ads for betting agencies at three per hour between 6am and 8.30pm, banning gambling ads during live sport broadcasts in those hours, and removing ads from radio during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Online gambling ads will only be allowed for verified users over 18 who can opt out. Promotions featuring sports players or celebrities, as well as ads in stadiums and on uniforms, will also be prohibited.

“What we don’t want is kids growing up thinking that footy and gambling are the same thing,” noted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The government will further ban online Keno-type products, the so-called ‘pocket pokies’, and crack down on illegal offshore gambling sites. Match-fixing laws will be harmonized nationally to protect the integrity of Australian sport, while BetStop, the National Self-Exclusion Register, will be expanded. Financial counselling and public awareness initiatives will support Australians affected by gambling.

The government plans to introduce legislation to implement the reforms, which are scheduled to begin on 1 January 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australia halved fuel tax and offered free public transport as prices surge.