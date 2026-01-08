Fire at Bishkek nursing home kills 2, injures 14

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, those injured are undergoing treatment at the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital.

13 patients were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning and one with first-degree burns.

The condition of four patients is evaluated as moderate, two as serious, and eight injured are in relatively satisfactory condition.

Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov reviewed the hospitalization conditions and treatment progress for the patients and gave the necessary instructions to ensure adequate medical care for the injured.

