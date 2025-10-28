Finnish President praises Kazakhstan's favorable investment climate

The meeting focused on trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration across the manufacturing industry, energy, digital technology, transport and logistics, water management, finance, and the agro-industrial sector.

The Kazakh Prime Minister emphasized that the Government will monitor the implementation of all agreements reached at the summit level. He highlighted Finland as one of Kazakhstan's important partners in the European Union. Bektenov also noted significant potential for further boosting trade, diversifying its structure, and transferring new technologies to key economic sectors.

The sides discussed plans for implementing joint investment projects in Kazakhstan, particularly in the transport sector. This includes the construction of logistics hubs and export-oriented production facilities.

Moreover, common ground was noted in digital transformation, which is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan as designated by the President. Considering the launch of a supercomputer in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to exchange experience with Finland, which operates one of Europe's most powerful supercomputers, LUMI.

"As noted by the Head of our State, Kazakhstan is ready to develop new areas of cooperation with Finland. We are interested in implementing joint projects in key-priority economic sectors. The Government will ensure comprehensive support for investors in our country," Olzhas Bektenov underscored.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb praised Kazakhstan's efforts to create favorable conditions for investors and confirmed interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Alexander Stubb, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 28-29, 2025.