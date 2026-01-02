EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Finland’s Oulu and Slovakia’s Trenčín named European Capitals of Culture 2026

    10:20, 2 January 2026

    The European Union has chosen the cities of Oulu in Finland and Trenčín in Slovakia as the European Capitals of Culture for 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Finland’s Oulu and Slovakia’s Trenčín named European Capitals of Culture 2026
    Photo credit: WAM

    The annual designation celebrates Europe’s cultural richness and highlights the artistic identity of each selected region.

    Oulu and Trenčín will take over the title from Chemnitz (Germany) and the twin border cities of Nova Gorica (Slovenia) / Gorizia (Italy), which held the honor previously.

    To note, Ankara becomes Tourism Capital of Turkic World for 2026.

    Culture Europe Tourism Travel Historical monuments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All