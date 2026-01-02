Finland’s Oulu and Slovakia’s Trenčín named European Capitals of Culture 2026
10:20, 2 January 2026
The European Union has chosen the cities of Oulu in Finland and Trenčín in Slovakia as the European Capitals of Culture for 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.
The annual designation celebrates Europe’s cultural richness and highlights the artistic identity of each selected region.
Oulu and Trenčín will take over the title from Chemnitz (Germany) and the twin border cities of Nova Gorica (Slovenia) / Gorizia (Italy), which held the honor previously.
To note, Ankara becomes Tourism Capital of Turkic World for 2026.