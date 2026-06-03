Finland launches summer gold hunt with €20,000 prize

The initiative, called the Midnight Sun Hunt, will take place in the Levi resort area, one of Finland’s best-known tourist destinations. Organizers have hidden a real gold nugget somewhere in the surrounding landscapes and will release a series of clues throughout the summer to help participants locate it.

The Midnight Sun Hunt runs from June 1 to August 22. Participants can register and collect clues at the Levi Visitor Center before setting off to explore local trails, landmarks and attractions in search of the hidden gold nugget. Additional hints will be released throughout the summer, gradually making the treasure’s location easier to identify.

The campaign is designed to showcase the region’s summer tourism potential. While Levi is internationally known for its ski slopes and Northern Lights during winter, the area also attracts visitors in summer thanks to the Midnight Sun, a natural phenomenon during which the sun remains above the horizon for extended periods.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ubisoft had launched a global treasure hunt inspired by the Assassin’s Creed universe, with a prize valued at $500,000 hidden somewhere in the Caribbean.