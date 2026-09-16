Finland joins France’s push to strengthen Europe’s nuclear deterrence

The Finnish Ministry of Defence announced the decision after Helsinki and Paris completed talks on Finland’s participation and issued a joint statement on the new bilateral cooperation framework.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched the initiative in March 2026. It focuses on the European dimension of France’s nuclear deterrent while leaving control over the country’s nuclear arsenal and related decisions exclusively with Paris.

According to Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, Finland’s participation will deepen bilateral defence cooperation with France and contribute to broader European security.

“France is a European nuclear power that plays a key role in strengthening the defence of Europe. Finland joining the French initiative will significantly deepen our bilateral defence cooperation with France and strengthen the security of Finland,” Häkkänen said.

The initiative is separate from NATO’s nuclear deterrence and is not intended to replace the Alliance’s existing arrangements, the Finnish Defence Ministry stressed.

Finland continues to participate in NATO’s nuclear deterrence policy, which relies on nuclear-sharing arrangements and U.S. extended deterrence. The ministry described NATO’s nuclear deterrence as the Alliance’s ultimate security guarantee, while stating that France’s sovereign nuclear deterrent also contributes to the security of Europe and NATO.

Participation in the French framework does not create collective defence commitments comparable to those within NATO. Each country will determine the scope and pace of its involvement, while France will not require participating states to contribute to the cost of maintaining its nuclear deterrent.

Finland and France will next begin official-level discussions on how practical cooperation could be organized.

According to the ministry, possible forms of cooperation include dialogue on French nuclear doctrine, participation in joint exercises as observers or through conventional military capabilities and, potentially, the temporary deployment of elements of France’s strategic air forces in participating allied countries.

Macron has used the term “forward deterrence” to describe the European dimension of France’s nuclear posture.

However, France will retain sole authority over its nuclear weapons and decisions concerning the protection of what it considers its vital national interests. The initiative will also not establish a separate French nuclear umbrella for participating countries.

The Finnish Defence Ministry said Finland’s participation would remain consistent with existing international obligations, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

Häkkänen said Europe should assume a greater role in both conventional defence and nuclear burden-sharing, adding that discussions on strengthening deterrence remain important for Finland’s defence.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Google announced a €13 billion ($15.1 billion) investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and clean energy projects in Finland.