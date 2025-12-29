EN
    Final results of Kazakhstan Super League revealed

    11:47, 29 December 2025

    The Kazakhstan Super League Championship wrapped up at the Saryarka table tennis center in Karaganda, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    After four rounds of competition, the final standings were as follows:

    1st place — Karaganda-1
    2nd place — UMMC (Sverdlovsk Region, Russia)
    3rd place — Altay Pro (Ust-Kamenogorsk)
    4th place — Shymkent
    5th place — Specialized School of Higher Sports Mastery (Almaty)
    6th place — Mining Cluster (Masanchi)
    7th place — Hvan Man Gym (Tashkent Region, Uzbekistan)
    8th place — Altay (Oskemen)
    9th place — Andijan (Uzbekistan)
    10th place — Irtysh (Pavlodar)
    11th place — Allur (Kostanay)
    12th place — Astana

    Aleksei Zhukov (Altay Pro) was named the tournament’s best player.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has won 68 medals at the 5th Asian Youth Para Games.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Karaganda
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
