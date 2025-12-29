Final results of Kazakhstan Super League revealed

After four rounds of competition, the final standings were as follows:

1st place — Karaganda-1

2nd place — UMMC (Sverdlovsk Region, Russia)

3rd place — Altay Pro (Ust-Kamenogorsk)

4th place — Shymkent

5th place — Specialized School of Higher Sports Mastery (Almaty)

6th place — Mining Cluster (Masanchi)

7th place — Hvan Man Gym (Tashkent Region, Uzbekistan)

8th place — Altay (Oskemen)

9th place — Andijan (Uzbekistan)

10th place — Irtysh (Pavlodar)

11th place — Allur (Kostanay)

12th place — Astana

Aleksei Zhukov (Altay Pro) was named the tournament’s best player.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has won 68 medals at the 5th Asian Youth Para Games.