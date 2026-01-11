Final hearing date announced in Janibek Alimkhanuly doping case

According to Rakhimzhan Yerdenbekov, President of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation, the disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for January 19, when the results of the B sample analysis, opened on January 8, will be officially announced.

The Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation stated that until the official results of the analysis are received, Janibek Alimkhanuly is presumed innocent and retains his status as the WBO and IBF middleweight world champion.

It was emphasized that the case will be reviewed in full accordance with established regulations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly was removed from the World Rankings after doping scandal.