Filming of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Voice Beyond Horizon project kicks off

The project participants arrived in Turkistan by train. As part of the filming process, they will visit a number of key tourism and cultural attractions such as Azret Sultan Complex, Otyrar ancient settlement, Karavansaray tourist complex and Ethnoaul.

International experts were invited to assess the contestants’ professional level

According to the organizers the production will continue in Mangystau, Almaty and Akmola regions, as well as Astana and Almaty cities.

The final episode will be filmed in Astana.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to host the filming of a large-scale musical reality show produced by world-renowned artist Dimash Qudaibergen this September. The project is being implemented in partnership with China’s Hunan Broadcasting System, which reaches an audience of over 210 million viewers daily through its broadcast network and digital platform Mango TV.

The project is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Tourism National Company, and local akimats.