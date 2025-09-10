Dimash Qudaibergen’s new international music project to take place across 6 Kazakhstan's regions

The project is being implemented in partnership with China’s Hunan Broadcasting System, which reaches an audience of over 210 million viewers daily through its broadcast network and digital platform Mango TV.

For Dimash, the show marks a symbolic return: nearly a decade ago, his international fame began with his participation in Singer on Hunan TV. Now, he steps into a new role — as initiator and producer of an international project.

“This project will open a new chapter in cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. It’s important to me to showcase the richness of our country to the world — its music, nature, and hospitality. We will bring together artists from different countries to once again prove that music knows no boundaries,” said Dimash Qudaibergen.

Participants from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, Malaysia, and Serbia will embark on a creative railway journey across some of Kazakhstan’s most picturesque regions.

The filming will take place in the regions of Almaty, Akmola, Turkistan, and Mangistau, as well as in the city of Almaty, with the final stage of the reality show set to be held in the capital. Among the key locations are Charyn Canyon, the Bozzhyra tract, several national parks, and other notable tourist attractions.

The project is scheduled to be broadcast next year on Hunan TV and Mango TV, with negotiations underway for its broadcast on a Kazakhstani channel.

