Film about President Tokayev’s Pakistan visit released

The documentary project titled Strategic Partnership: Kazakhstan & Pakistan was published in English on the official social media platforms of Associated Press of Pakistan.

The project was produced by the digital team of TRK LAB and implemented in a format new to Kazakhstan’s domestic media.

The uniqueness of the film lies in its format: for the first time, the key outcomes of the Kazakh leader’s state visit are presented in a vertical documentary format — without a host and without voice-over narration. The film is based on vivid, atmospheric video footage of official events, rare behind-the-scenes moments, dynamic musical accompaniment, and captions.

The modern visual presentation and international format allowed the project to attract attention not only from the Kazakh audience but also from international viewers, highlighting the development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The full version of the documentary film is available for viewing here.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.