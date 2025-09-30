Film and book on rich heritage of Uzbek dance were presented in London
The BBC documentary about the story of Uzbek dance premiered in London. The book “Dance Histories” by renowned author Nadia Khan, dedicated to the unique art of Uzbekistan, was also presented, UzA reports.
The event brought together representatives of the British establishment, leading art historians, researchers, experts, and members of the Uzbek diaspora.
The film offers a detailed account of the traditions of Uzbek dance, its history, and the stages of its development. Nadia Khan’s book introduces readers to the regional styles of Fergana, Khiva, and Bukhara, while also highlighting the role of Uzbek dance in disseminating cultural heritage along the Silk Road.
