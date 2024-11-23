EN
    Fighter jets to fly over Astana

    11:52, 23 November 2024

    On November 23-24, 2024, fighter jets will fly over the city of Astana as part of the training flights of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in demonstration of the use of special smoke plumes, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    According to the Ministry of Defense, the fighter jets will fly at a safe altitude and will not disrupt the usual rhythm of city life.

    The event is organized in strict accordance with flight safety measures and does not pose a threat to the population. The colored smoke used does not cause any environmental damage.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
