Fifth Mongolia-China Expo to be held late August in Hohhot

The Mongolia-China Expo, jointly organized by the Governments of Mongolia and the People’s Republic of China, will be held from August 25 to 30, 2025, in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The biennial expo plays a vital role in deepening trade and economic relations between the two countries and serves as a concrete step toward achieving the goal of raising bilateral trade volume to USD 20 billion in the near future.

The Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry is in charge of Mongolia’s preparations for the event. The Expo will feature four main components:

· Economic and trade forums,

· Bilateral agreements and business matchmaking,

· Cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and

· Product exhibitions.

More than 3,000 enterprises, not only from Mongolia and China, but also from five other countries—including the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic—as well as from several Chinese provinces and regions, are expected to participate.

A special national pavilion titled “Exhibition of Mongolian Identity” will showcase Mongolia’s rich culture, traditions, and national heritage, while over 500 Mongolian enterprises will present their products and services during the expo.

