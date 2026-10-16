FIFAe Finals 2026 postponed amid regional tensions

According to the FIFAe announcement, the decision follows an assessment of the recent regional situation and its impact on tournament logistics.

FIFA thanked Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Esports Federation for their support and cooperation in preparing for the tournament, following the Kingdom’s successful hosting of previous editions.

FIFA will make further announcements about the FIFAe Finals in due course.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), a global interactive entertainment company, had been acquired by a consortium comprising Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.