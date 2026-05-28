Suspected Ebola cases exceed 1,000 in DR Congo

The epidemic has affected 13 health zones across Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces.

Authorities have suspended social activities in Ituri, including sports, to curb transmission.

Around 3,600 people are identified as contacts of confirmed patients.

Neighboring Uganda has recorded seven cases and temporarily closed its border with Congo.

The Africa CDC warns that 10 countries, including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, CAR, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Zambia, face heightened risk.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the alert level to “very high”, prompting stricter travel restrictions from Congo.

Surveillance, screening, and community awareness campaigns remain active despite operational challenges.

International partners are intensifying efforts to prevent further spread and support Ebola containment, regional health security, and cross-border cooperation.

Earlier, the Canadian government on Tuesday announced a series of temporary border measures to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus entering and spreading within Canada.