FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil promises major economic boost

According to Agência Brasil, the competition is expected to stimulate economic development through the preparation of sports facilities, the organisation of matches and related events, increased visitor flows and expanded business activity in host cities. The tournament is projected to generate 8.8 billion Brazilian reals (around US$1.72 billion) for the national economy.



The study highlights that the tournament will become one of the largest international sporting events ever held in Brazil and will further strengthen the country’s position as a venue for world-class competitions. Matches will take place in several Brazilian cities over approximately one month, from 24 June to 25 July 2027.



The event is also expected to play an important role in the development of women’s sport and in expanding participation in football culture. Analysts point out the significant potential for audience growth, as women represent a large share of people who have not previously attended football matches at stadiums, creating new opportunities to engage supporters.



Beyond its immediate economic impact, the tournament is viewed as a long-term investment in the development of women’s football, the promotion of Brazil’s international image and the strengthening of sports tourism as a sustainable driver of economic growth.



The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will mark a historic milestone for the region, as South America will host the competition for the first time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had opened the door to expanding the World Cup to 64 teams tournament.