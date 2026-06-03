2026 FIFA World Cup under health watch as PAHO warns of measles spread risk

In an epidemiological alert issued on May 29, PAHO warned that rising global measles transmission and high levels of international travel could accelerate the spread of the disease during mass gatherings. The organization urged countries to review surveillance systems, identify high-risk areas, and enhance active case detection.

PAHO recommended that travelers aged 6 months and older who are not fully vaccinated receive at least 1 dose of the measles-rubella vaccine before travel, ideally 2 weeks in advance. It also advised countries to inform travelers about symptoms, promote early medical consultation, and enforce isolation measures for suspected cases.

Health authorities were further encouraged to strengthen monitoring at airports, border points, and event venues and to improve coordination for outbreak response and contact tracing.

The alert comes amid a sharp rise in measles cases globally and across the Americas in 2026, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases in the region and significant outbreaks reported in Mexico, Guatemala, Canada, and the United States.

PAHO emphasized that although vaccination is not an entry requirement under international regulations, immunization remains the most effective way to prevent transmission at large-scale international events.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States, Mexico, and Canada had announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions at the highest risk of Ebola.