FIFA referee from Somalia blocked from entering U.S. ahead of 2026 World Cup

Although FIFA selected Artan to oversee matches at the tournament, he reportedly encountered challenges in obtaining a visa. The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, stated on Friday that it had assisted Artan in traveling using a diplomatic passport, according to social media reports.

Artan was traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials ahead of the World Cup. However, upon arrival in the US, he was reportedly denied entry for unknown reasons and was returned to Istanbul on Sunday.

Local media reported that the Head of Referees at the Somalia Football Association had officially contacted FIFA regarding the incident. FIFA acknowledged receiving the report and said it would respond promptly. However, neither FIFA, Somali authorities, nor US officials have issued any official statements.

Artan was recently honored as Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards held in Rabat, Morocco, organized by the Confederation of African Football. He was also on track to be the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

On June 4, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation completely banning Somali nationals from entering the United States, stating: “The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had issued public health recommendations for travelers and spectators attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging fans to take preventive measures to stay safe during the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.